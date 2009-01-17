17/01/09/0743258 story
The love of guns in the United States has been well documented, as have multiple mass shootings across the country such as those in Orlando, San Bernardino, Newtown, and Virginia. The ease of access to guns in American society comes at a shocking cost.
As of September 2016, almost 11,000 people have been killed as a result of gun violence. Despite this high death toll, mass shootings in America show no sign of disappearing.
The Stateside obsession with guns can appear baffling to UK observers unfamiliar with its origins. So just how did this gun culture become so deep-rooted in the American psyche?
BBC source: Why Are Americans so Obsessed with Guns?
Wikipedia: Gun politics in the United States
No were not! (Score:1)
I will shoot the next person that says we are obsessed with guns!
terrible shit happens (Score:4, Insightful)
Eastern Nazarene college offers a timeline of genocides, in the 20th century. Their timeline is not all inclusive. http://libguides.enc.edu/genocide/timeline [enc.edu]
Listverse has a list of the ten most atrocious genocides in human history. This list is not all inclusive, either. http://listverse.com/2013/05/03/10-atrocious-genocides-in-human-history/ [listverse.com]
Rantnow has a somewhat more inclusive list of genocides. http://www.rantnow.com/2014/12/06/15-worst-genocides-in-history/ [rantnow.com]
Al Jazeera offers a close up view of one modern genocide. 800,000 killed, in just 100 days. Mind that this is not ancient history, but almost current events. This took place in the life time of most of us who are old enough to vote. http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2014/04/interactive-how-rwanda-genocide-unfolded-2014478459557910.html [aljazeera.com]
The wikipedia has a far more extensive list of genocides, beginning with a hypothetical reason for the disappearance of neanderthal man. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genocides_in_history [wikipedia.org]
When considering the atrocities of man against his fellow man, consider the fact that our own government - the United States of America - has participated in it's own genocides. Custer and others like him hunted the native Americans almost to extinction. They would have killed the very last of the Indians, if those Indians had not finally surrendered. "The only good Injun is a dead Injun!" https://www.boundless.com/u-s-history/textbooks/boundless-u-s-history-textbook/the-gilded-age-1870-1900-20/the-transformation-of-the-west-149/the-american-indian-wars-1422-8660/ [boundless.com]
Damn any man who sympathizes with Indians! ... I have come to kill Indians, and believe it is right and honorable to use any means under God's heaven to kill Indians. ... Kill and scalp all, big and little; nits make lice.
— - Col. John Milton Chivington, U.S. Army[85]
Mind that almost all the victims of genocide had previously been disarmed. Most of the people who have been hunted like animals faced years in prison, if they were discovered with a weapon. Prison, only IF they weren't summarily executed. Germany, Russia, China, Japan, America - laws were passed that prohibited the undesirables from owning weapons.
Many of us Americans understand that shit happens. And, shit can happen right here. If, and when, the shit hits the fan, we insist that we are going to make some noise.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2rjo0TmCiw [youtube.com]
By Dylan Thomas -
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Though wise men at their end know dark is right,
Because their words had forked no lightning they
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,
And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight
Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
And you, my father, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Three main reasons (Score:0)
I believe there are three major viewpoints behind the phenomenon:
First is nostalgia: it reminds many of the "good ol' days" when life was (allegedly) simpler, and cowboy-ish (rural) people had more power.
Second is distrust of the government or governments. It's seen as an insurance policy against some unspecified tyranny or takeover.
Third, hunting is seen as an alternative food source if apocalyptic conditions arise. Evangelicals are especially worried about such because they are often taught that the end times are near, based on their interpretation of scripture.
Given these, the risk of higher homicides and suicides is seen as worth the trade-off. For example, if one believes there is roughly a 1/3 chance of a mass uprising or apocalypse in one's lifetime, then a 1% increase in the homicide and suicide rate may seem acceptable compared to losing such weapons during famine or invasions.
How dangerous is this? (Score:2)
About 36,000 people in the US were killed by cars in 2016. http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/06/us/traffic-deaths-up-more-than-10-percent-in-first-half-of-2016.html?_r=0 [nytimes.com]
We strive to make cars as safe as possible. We teach safe driving. We punish bad driving through financial and legal means. We try to design safer roads. Despite all of this, we will kill more Americans in 2 years on the road than died in 10 years of fighting in Vietnam.
Cars are not designed to kill. Guns are designed to kill. Think about it.
Cars are much better at killing people than something designed to kill is at killing people.
Or, maybe it is not the gun or the car, but the people who are responsible, or irresponsible, as the case may be.
