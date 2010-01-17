Mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app, called "Finder for Airpods," last week. The app used the iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength. Excitement about Apple's new wireless earphones has almost been matched by anxiety about how easy it could be to lose one of the two unconnected mini speakers. So there was an initial burst of enthusiasm about the new app, which quickly garnered a rating of four and a half stars.

But on Monday, the app had vanished from the Apple App Store—and developer Raajit Sharm at Deucks Pty says it's not coming back. "Apple determined the 'concept' of people finding their AirPods with the app was deemed 'not appropriate for the App Store,'" Sharm wrote in an email to Fortune. "The app will not return back."