posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 10, @01:29PM
from the you-are-the-product dept.
Every time you upload a photo to Facebook, its deep-learning algorithms go to work, trying to ID things both incredibly specific (which of your friends is in this photo?) and general (is this photo outdoors or indoors?). But that information is largely hidden from users — until now.
Software engineer Adam Geitgey put together the snappily named Chrome extension "Show Facebook Computer Vision Tags," which allows anyone to see what general information Facebook extracts from every photo that's been uploaded. Install the extension and head over to Facebook, and you can start immediately seeing which objects Facebook can ID within pretty much any photo.
