posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 10, @03:07PM
from the pon-farr dept.
BBC reports "German Greens float sex prescriptions for disabled":
A spokeswoman for the Green Party in Germany has said disabled and seriously ill people should be able to claim back public money if they pay for sex. They would have to prove a medical need and show that they could not pay to visit sex workers otherwise. Elisabeth Scharfenberg, an MP, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that she "could imagine" local authorities paying for "sexual assistance". Prostitution has been legal in Germany since 2002.
[...] In the Netherlands it is already possible to claim the cost of sexual services as a medical expense.
German source. Here's a related segment from Vice if you have 17m22s to spare (it's primarily about Sensual Solutions).
German Green Party MP Considers Subsidized Sex for the Disabled
Meanwhile in America.. (Score:0)
Meanwhile in America, sex work is illegal and publishers (Baxkpage) get arrested..
Land of the free and all that...
