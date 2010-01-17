Stories
Beijing Creates Environmental Police Force to Tackle Smog Problem

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 10, @04:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the ignoring-the-big-polluters dept.
takyon writes:

Beijing will soon have pollution police:

Officials in Beijing are taking steps toward tackling the city's long-standing smog problem with the creation of an environmental police force, according to state media. Spearheaded by Beijing's acting mayor Mayor Cai Qi, the political crackdown on burning fossil fuels comes amid a flurry of concern over the country's choking air pollution.

[...] The new environmental police would among other things, crack down on open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and biomass burning — areas previously overlooked by authorities, Xinhua reported. "Open-air barbecues, garbage incineration, biomass burning, dust from roads -- these acts of non-compliance with regulations are actually the result of lax supervision and weak law enforcement," Cai said. He did not say when the program would begin.

