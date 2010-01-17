17/01/10/2217243 story
Have you ever wondered what really goes on when your computer takes a higher-level language, like Javascript or C, and turns it into something it can read? Quine8 (Q8) is a simple virtual machine that takes the most basic building block a computer can operate on, bytecode and runs it at a fraction of the speed of a real CPU, allowing you to watch it run each step of the way.
objdump -d (Score:1, Informative)
No.
I disassembled an executable just yesterday to make sure the compiler had optimized my code in the way I wanted.
Low level machine code is not magical. You should read it sometime, to see exactly what the CPU is being instructed to do.
I started with z-80 assembly (Score:2)
Downgraded to 8080 for work, then got 8086 and went bit slice (google amd 2900). I have a pretty good idea of how a computer thinks.
Ignore this (Score:2)
Sorry, no stack? Or at least nothing resembling a traditional one. Good way to learn a lot of bad habits.
The overall idea is good, the implementation just a wee bit too spartan to teach useful concepts on. 256 bytes of program and data is hard enough. The pair of general registers is OK, that is all I had on 6809, but with no index registers either it is limiting.. but probably not for anything you could do in 256 bytes. The ALU implemented is just weird. No signed math? In $current_year?
Suggest a version more like the AVR, with a separate program address space, allowed to be longer than 256 bytes. And a rudimentary assembler (with symbols) is pretty much mandatory. I always hated hand assembling, a newb is going to really get stuck on that. 256 bytes of RAM is then plenty and retains the idea of being able to see the whole thing. Implement a more traditional condition code register and signed/unsigned compares. It also needs SOME sort of I/O, even if just some virtual LEDs and a few switches to play with. That means either a memory mapped register or an I/O opcode.
Instead of reinventing the wheel though, just implementing a known primitive instruction set would probably be easier than creating a new one. How hard is 8080? And there are simpler still. Heck, 6502 isn't going to strain Javascript's capability. Somebody with far too time on their hand demoed Linux booting on a Javascript emulated CPU.
Learned a long time ago in galaxy far away (Score:2)
I started on a heath kit build your own and learned soldering nand/and/nor/xor gates to large circuit boards to make Christmas tree lights blink on and off. I learned to read Hex dumps on an IBM MVS/VM mainframe, gotta love B37 space dumps and JES/JCL subsystem barfs before desktop PC's and so-called optimized high level codes existed. You learn what a computer can do, then the language is just a matter of familiarizing yourself with the format of a particular language/script of the week.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
