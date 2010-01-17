from the more-golden-parachutes dept.
Despite hiccups, Yahoo's planned sale to Verizon appears to be moving forward — but some portions of the company will be left behind and renamed Altaba Inc.
Yahoo is hanging on to its 15 percent stake in Alibaba and its 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan, and those assets will survive as an investment company under the new name Altaba Inc., as the rest of Yahoo integrates with Verizon. The assets had previously been nicknamed Remain Co.
Only five board members will remain at Altaba: Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith. The rest of Yahoo's board, including CEO Marissa Mayer, will step down from the newly formed company. Mayer may be tapped for a role in Yahoo's integration at Verizon, but her position has yet to be announced.
Also at CNET, Reuters, Bloomberg, and CNN.
Altwhatnow? (Score:2)
How will that be pronounced? Is it 'Alt-aba' or 'Al-taba' or 'Altaba'. It's not that I was attached to the name Yahoo! or anything but this just seems way more obscure - which might be how they like it.
Reply to This
Marissa Mayer is still hot (Score:1, Informative)
Yahooooohooooohooooooooooo! Yeah!
Reply to This
She got her money (Score:0)
yahoo has not mattered since like 99 so screw her she got what she went there for, only way she could have done better was to get more dod, doj or leo money,but google and facebook have that locked up, can we stop pretending that internet companies are not just extensions of state violence?
Reply to This
Resigned? (Score:1, Informative)
She should be fired. Any lower employee who performed as badly as she has would have been kicked out long ago. High schools are failing our kids by trying to teach them things instead of just putting them into corporate leadership roles.
Which scammer is going to be the first to snatch up yahoo.com when Altaba accidentally leaves it behind?
Reply to This
Good Job (Score:2, Interesting)
When Mayer started, and as recently as last year, people were saying that Yahoo's core business was worthless. She just sold it for $4.8B. Seems like a major success to me and well worth the $0.2B she was compensated, a little over 4%.
Reply to This
Marissa Mayer To Resign IF.... (Score:2)
Reply to This