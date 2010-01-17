Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Marissa Mayer To Resign From Yahoo Board as Remaining Company Renames Itself Altaba

posted by charon on Wednesday January 11, @06:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the more-golden-parachutes dept.
News Business

Phoenix666 and takyon write:

Despite hiccups, Yahoo's planned sale to Verizon appears to be moving forward — but some portions of the company will be left behind and renamed Altaba Inc.

Yahoo is hanging on to its 15 percent stake in Alibaba and its 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan, and those assets will survive as an investment company under the new name Altaba Inc., as the rest of Yahoo integrates with Verizon. The assets had previously been nicknamed Remain Co.

Only five board members will remain at Altaba: Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith. The rest of Yahoo's board, including CEO Marissa Mayer, will step down from the newly formed company. Mayer may be tapped for a role in Yahoo's integration at Verizon, but her position has yet to be announced.

Also at CNET, Reuters, Bloomberg, and CNN.

Original Submission #1   Original Submission #2


«  Graph Isomorphism Strikes Back
Marissa Mayer To Resign From Yahoo Board as Remaining Company Renames Itself Altaba | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 15 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Altwhatnow? (Score:2)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday January 11, @07:02AM (#452385)

    How will that be pronounced? Is it 'Alt-aba' or 'Al-taba' or 'Altaba'. It's not that I was attached to the name Yahoo! or anything but this just seems way more obscure - which might be how they like it.

    • Re:Altwhatnow? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday January 11, @07:09AM
    • Re:Altwhatnow? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday January 11, @07:48AM
      • Re:Altwhatnow? by takyon (Score:2) Wednesday January 11, @07:54AM
      • Re:Altwhatnow? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday January 11, @07:56AM
      • Re:Altwhatnow? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday January 11, @08:01AM
    • Re:Altwhatnow? by takyon (Score:2) Wednesday January 11, @07:53AM

  • Marissa Mayer is still hot (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @07:06AM (#452386)

    Yahooooohooooohooooooooooo! Yeah!

  • She got her money (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @07:21AM (#452391)

    yahoo has not mattered since like 99 so screw her she got what she went there for, only way she could have done better was to get more dod, doj or leo money,but google and facebook have that locked up, can we stop pretending that internet companies are not just extensions of state violence?

  • Resigned? (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @07:27AM (#452393)

    She should be fired. Any lower employee who performed as badly as she has would have been kicked out long ago. High schools are failing our kids by trying to teach them things instead of just putting them into corporate leadership roles.

    Which scammer is going to be the first to snatch up yahoo.com when Altaba accidentally leaves it behind?

    • Re:Resigned? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Wednesday January 11, @07:44AM

  • Good Job (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @07:45AM (#452399)

    When Mayer started, and as recently as last year, people were saying that Yahoo's core business was worthless. She just sold it for $4.8B. Seems like a major success to me and well worth the $0.2B she was compensated, a little over 4%.

  • Marissa Mayer To Resign IF.... (Score:2)

    by EvilSS (1456) on Wednesday January 11, @08:10AM (#452411)
    The big condition on this is, of course, that Verizon's board doesn't sober up from whatever bender they're apparently on before the sale is complete and realize the colossal mistake they are about to make.