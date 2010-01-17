from the surgically-grafted-to-the-inside-of-the-eyelids dept.
The top google hits say that there is little or no benefit to resolution above 4k. I recently bought a 40" 4k tv which I use as a monitor (2' viewing distance). While this is right at the threshold where I'm told no benefit can be gained from additional resolution, I can still easily discern individual pixels. I'm still able to see individual pixels until I get to about a 4' viewing distance (but I am nearsighted).
I did some research and according to Wikipedia the Fovea Centralis (center of the eye) has a resolution of 31.5 arc seconds. At this resolution, a 4k monitor would need to be only 16" at a 2' viewing distance, or my 40" would need a 5' viewing distance.
Now the Fovea Centralis comprises only the size of 2 thumbnails width at arms length (2° viewing angle) and the eye's resolution drops off quickly farther from the center. But this tiny portion of the eye is processed by 50% of the visual cortex of the brain.
So I ask, are there any soylentils with perfect vision and/or a super high resolution set up, and does this match where you can no longer discern individual pixels? Do you think retina resolution needs to match the Fovea Centralis or is a lesser value acceptable?
My 40" 4k at 2' fills my entire field of view. I really like it because I have so much screen real estate for multiple windows or large spreadsheets, or I can scoot back a little bit for gaming (so I don't have to turn my head to see everything) and enjoy the higher resolution. I find 4k on high graphics looks much nicer than 1080p on Ultra. I find the upgrade is well worth the $600 I spent for the tv and a graphics card that can run it. Have you upgraded to 4k and do you think it was worth it? I would one day like to have dual 32" 8k monitors (not 3D). What is your dream setup if technology and price weren't an issue?
Written from my work 1366 x 768 monitor.
A video with a 4320p (7680×4320) playback option has appeared on YouTube. According to the video description for "Ghost Towns in 8K", it was "Filmed on the RED Epic Dragon 6K in Portrait orientation and then stitched together in Adobe After Effects. Some shots simply scaled up by 125% from 6.1K to meet the 7.6K standard."
Very few people on the planet will be capable of playing the upscaled video in its full glory. The NHK and Panasonic plan to trial 8K broadcasting during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Perhaps YouTube should add an intermediate 5K (5120×2880) option for Apple and Dell users.
LG will show off a "Super UHD" 98-inch 8K resolution (7680×4320) TV set at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (Jan. 6-9). It will also launch three 4K sets with high dynamic range (HDR) capability:
The super-slim design of the UH9500-series TVs have almost invisible bezels and a screen depth of just 6.6mm-that's less than a quarter-inch at its thinnest points. Screen sizes of the 4K models range from 49 to 86 inches. In addition to the three models, LG will also offer a standalone, attention-grabbing Super UHD TV with a huge 98-inch 8K screen.
[...] All sets will also include LG's IPS panel – noted for its advanced off-axis performance – further enhanced by two new LG technologies called True Black Panel and Contrast Maximizer, aimed at improving IPS' typically underwhelming black levels by reducing reflections and maximizing contrast by separating objects from their backgrounds, according to LG. The TVs also include SDR-to-HDR conversion to deliver near-HDR quality from standard sources.
It's been a while since we ran a story about some facet of people's home computer systems and I got to wondering what kind of monitor setup other Soylentils have at home. (If you have multiple systems, feel free to enumerate each setup.)
For example, I run Win 7 Pro on a Dell laptop which has a Mobile Intel Core 2 P8700 Duo processor and which sports NVIDIA Quadro NVS 160M graphics. Instead of using the built-in laptop display, I have a several-year-old Gateway monitor with 1920x1200 resolution @ 59Hz and 32-bit color. I do not do any gaming, so I don't need the latest graphic card/monitor.
Some time down the road, though, I'd like to get a new computer and am thinking about a multi-monitor setup. I'd like at least 1920x1200 across 3 screens, though I'd not mind it if I could afford 3 x 4K screens. I'd like it to be compatible with some flavor of Linux or *BSD, preferably without systemd. Does anyone here have experience with that kind of setup? What OS do you use? What graphics card? What monitors and resolutions do you run?
I know there are some gamers on the site, as well. Here's a chance to brag a bit about your rig!
And, of course, please share any horror stories and/or triumphs, too!
Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro (launching in November) and Microsoft's Xbox One Scorpio (launching late next year) are giving the pixel-counters out there a new, 4K-sized battlefield to fight over. Now, Microsoft is drawing a line in the sand in that developing battle, with Microsoft Studios Publishing General Manager Shannon Loftis telling USA Today that "any games we're making that we're launching in the Scorpio time frame, we're making sure they can natively render at 4K."
The word "natively" is important there, because there has been a lot of wiggle room when it comes to talking about what constitutes a truly "4K" game these days. For instance, according to developers Ars has talked to, many if not most games designed for the PS4 Pro will be rendered with an internal framebuffer that's larger than that for a 1080p game, but significantly smaller than the full 3840×2160 pixels on a 4K screen (the exact resolution for any PS4 Pro game will depend largely on how the developer prioritizes the frame rate and the level of detail in the scene). While the PS4 Pro can and does output a full 4K signal, it seems that only games with exceedingly simple graphics will be able to render at that resolution natively.
I asked my optometrist about this (Score:2)
His view was that eyesight really has a wide range of performance. A few people can see quite a fair bit better than the average.
I had messed with his mind a little at that point. Before he entered the room, I had memorised the fine print copyright statement on the bottom of the eye chart. When doing the test, just said "how about we skip to the hard line, and repeated the copyright statement".
luddite here (Score:2)
I for one am glad the computer monitors are no longer apparently limited to 1920x1080x24bppx60Hz (I blame HDMI and DRM for that)
Of course, I will be using 1200x1024x24bpp monitors for the foreseeable future. One I can push above 60Hz. (Two are technically not limited to 24bpp, but pretty sure the video card is.)
96 DPI (Score:2)
The unofficial standard for computer displays is 96 DPI. A 24" monitor at 1920x1080 (2k) will be close to that figure, and everything will be about the right size at the default scaling level in the OS.
With 4k, you want to double that 96 DPI and come out somewhere near 190. That way you can have nice 2x scaling and everything looks good. 1.5x or 1.75x scaling looks terrible as pixels get smeared, and not all apps support native high DPI display properly.
So at 24" 4k is ideal, you can set scaling to 200%, everything is the same size as it was at 2k but sharper. If you want to go up to 27", you need 5k.
const int one = 65536; (Silvermoon, Texture.cs)
Or... (Score:3, Insightful)
Is Screen Resolution Good Enough Considering the Fovea Centralis of the Eye?
Or are you just sitting too close to your screen?
I recently bought a 40" 4k tv which I use as a monitor (2' viewing distance). While this is right at the threshold where I'm told no benefit can be gained from additional resolution, I can still easily discern individual pixels
That's because most people don't watch 40" TVs from 2' away.
If you really want a 110 degree viewing experience, you're using the wrong equipment in the first place. Personally I don't know you can stand the distortion or the neck/eye strain (you're going to have to move one or the other to see anything outside of the middle 10% or so).
(but I am nearsighted).
I'm not surprised!
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
ega is still the best (Score:1, Funny)
you can pry my tandy monitor from my blind electrocuted hand
VR and Virtual desktops (Score:2)
I played around with an Occulus Rift one day and used it for gaming and watching 360 videos. However one thing that was also really interesting is the ability to create multiple virtual screens of almost any size you wanted, place them where you liked (even above or behind you). Now there'll be practical limitations, like keyboard and mouse positioning and neck strain, however I imagine with the right set up (a swivel chair with arms for a wireless keyboard and mouse) you could make a full 360 desktop environment work. The VR headsets currently and definitely in the near future, have sufficient resolution that stop seeing pixels.
Your eyes are better than mine! (Score:2)
And yes, it's well worth it. Games look amazing at 4K. I'm sampled quite a few but I can't actually play at that resolution since I'm using a 780ti right now. Framerates are too low obviously, but they look awesome visually when messing around. It's not just games though, everything looks so much better. Text is razor sharp. Like printed in a book sharp. You just don't understand until you work with a high DPI monitor for a while. Plus all the screen real estate! Being able to work in a document and see the entire page at 100% (or even higher if you want), and have another full size doc or a good bit of a spreadsheet next to it is something I never want to give up. 4K video, real high bitrate 4K not crappy low bitrate smartphone or streaming 4K from Netflix, looks stunning as well.
As for a dream setup? My wishlist right now is for a 4K equivalent curved ultra-wide monitor. Like 5184x2160.
4K is fine (Score:0)
But price isn't.
