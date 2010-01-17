Stories
KillDisk Malware Now Targets Linux

posted by charon on Wednesday January 11, @11:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the tux-was-asking-for-it dept.
Security OS

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

In case you penguin botherers were feeling left out, the folks over at iTWire bring us this little fun bit o' news:

Eset says it has found a Linux variant of the KillDisk malware used in the late 2015 attack on the Ukraine electricity system.

Like its Windows counterpart, the Linux version of KillDisk encrypts files, rendering the affected system unbootable. It asks for the same 222 Bitcoin (around US$278,000) ransom, but the encryption key used is neither stored locally or sent to a remote server, so even if the perpetrators are paid they have no way of reversing the process.

Eset says its researchers have found a weakness in the encryption method that makes decryption "possible, albeit difficult." Exactly how decryption can be performed was not disclosed.

It's nice to feel noticed but I could personally do without this particular kind of attention.

