From JPL comes this view of Earth from afar:
This composite image of Earth and its moon, as seen from Mars, combines the best Earth image with the best moon image from four sets of images acquired on Nov. 20, 2016, by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Each was separately processed prior to combining them so that the moon is bright enough to see. The moon is much darker than Earth and would barely be visible at the same brightness scale as Earth. The combined view retains the correct sizes and positions of the two bodies relative to each other.
HiRISE takes images in three wavelength bands: infrared, red, and blue-green. These are displayed here as red, green, and blue, respectively. This is similar to Landsat images in which vegetation appears red. The reddish feature in the middle of the Earth image is Australia. Southeast Asia appears as the reddish area (due to vegetation) near the top; Antarctica is the bright blob at bottom-left. Other bright areas are clouds.
Composite image?! It's NASA trickery!
Also at Space.com. Compare with the Pale Blue Dot and The Day the Earth Smiled.
Earth
So, Earth does look a little different to what we see of other planets.
I know it sounds obvious, but it really isn't. From a distance we might just look like a nondescript blue orb with white lines like other planets do to us.
Unfortunately, I imagine that we can't really use that uniqueness to try to identify distant planets which may have similar atmospheres, they're just too far away.
spacing
In the image it looks like Earth and Moon are about 4 Earth diameters apart, ~32,000 mi or ~50,000km. Explained on the Space.com page:
"The distance between Earth and the moon is about 30 times the diameter of Earth," they added. "Earth and the moon appear closer than they actually are in this image because the observation was planned for a time at which the moon was almost directly behind Earth, from Mars' point of view, to see the Earth-facing side of the moon."
Thanks Editors!
