from the cars-start-on-fire-all-the-time-anyway dept.
Samsung has announced a new battery cell for electric vehicles that could enable 20 minute fast charging. The company plans to get that time down to 5 to 10 minutes:
Samsung's SDI battery subsidiary announced a new battery cell designed for use in electric vehicles that offers improved density to manage a max range of up to 372 miles on a full charge, with a quick charge capacity that will help it regain 310 miles or so of charge on just 20 minutes of charging. Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show for the first time, the new battery tech come with a 10 percent decrease in the number of units and weight required vs. current production battery units made by Samsung SDI.
Mass production isn't set to begin until 2021, but the tech should arrive in time to supply the first crop of autonomous cars, which are also targeting street dates sometime within that year from a range of manufacturers. EV and self-driving are tied closely to one another, since both are crucial components for operating the kind of on-demand ride-sharing fleets planned by Ford, among others.
Also at Engadget. Press release at Business Wire.
Samsung's SDI division is the same company that made the batteries used in the Galaxy Note 7 as well as the upcoming Galaxy S8. Samsung will reportedly reveal the cause of the Galaxy Note 7 overheating issues later this month, but the batteries are not expected to be the culprit.
cheapness vs range anxiety (Score:1, Troll)
Its going to be interesting watching range anxiety smash into cheapness and performance.
I'd be pretty happy with 40 miles range for 10% of the cost, since most of the money in EVs is in the battery, I'll LOL all the way to the bank with my 40 mile EV and $90K in the bank. $90K in the bank means when I need to travel 1000 miles its by helicopter to the airport and private jet and still have money left over, not driving myself like a peasant. Also most of the mass of an EV is in the battery so when I drop the hammer the anxious people will be left in the dust while I go 0-60 in like 1 second.
Americans are also legendarily cheap, and will buy absolute shit as long as its 5% cheaper at walmart or the stealership, so the result of 300 mile cars is going to be cheaper short range cars, in the marketplace on average nobody going to sell 300 mile cars if it costs more than an extra $1000 or so. You can go 300 miles instead of 200 miles but its gonna cost you $30K and increase your 0-60 times by 50% and your commute is 20 miles ... how many people will go for it?
Reply to This
I notice they say "vehicle", not "car" (Score:4, Funny)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Big honking power cables sold separately. (Score:1, Informative)
Consider that a car/truck needs between 0.1 and 1 kWh per mile. (That's, for example, 8 to 80 hp at 60 mph; obviously it's not linear with speed, but that range covers a wide variety of vehicles at a variety of speeds.)
So a fast charge that gives you 310 mile range is 31 to 310 kWh capacity.
Charging that in a third of an hour means average power delivery of 100kW to 1 MW, and the planned 5 to 10 minutes just doubles or quadruples that.
And that means some ridiculous voltages, ridiculous currents, or both. Even at 460V (common enough industrially), and 20 minutes, that's 200 to 2000 amps. Ever handled a #3/0 or #4/0 welding cable? Mentally heft it, keeping in mind there's gonna be two of those conductors. Just the weight of the copper makes it impractically heavy to expect everyone to lift and connect to their car. And I'm not sure going over 460V is a good idea for something exposed to untrained users.
(I have not RTFA yet, though I plan to. TFS is sufficient to make it clear the 20-minute/310-mile figure is more bragging rights than practical reality; of course that doesn't mean the batteries are useless: a 20-minute, 80% fast charge could make a lot of sense on a 30-mile range city car. Electric motorcycles, golf carts, all sorts of things have small enough battery packs that 3C charging involves reasonable power levels. Cars with 300+ mile range just aren't one of them.)
Reply to This
Lovely (Score:2)
The transition to EVs is so welcome. Engine noise, both inside a car, and the aggregate from traffic on the outside, is such a stressor. Being able to speed along in silence is sublime.
Also, dependence upon fossil fuels for transportation and work of any kind is a jail most people don't even know they're in. Whether you're running a trucking company or a farm fuel prices take a serious chunk out of your bottom line.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Concerns about the manufacturer (Score:3, Funny)
I could see this kind of thing, coming from such a highly respected company as Samsung, having a potential to really explode onto the market!
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
Reply to This