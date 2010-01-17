from the city-may-need-to-learn-how-to-sleep dept.
The controversial Indian Point nuclear plant near New York will close in 2021, a casualty of low energy prices and relentless criticism by environmentalists, the power company announced Monday.
Under an agreement with New York State, Entergy plans to shut down one of the two operating units at Indian Point by April 30, 2020, and the second unit will close a year after that.
Entergy attributed the decision to close the decades-old plant to shifting energy economics. Among the changes, power prices fell as much as 45 percent due to natural gas from the Marcellus Shale formation in New York and Pennsylvania, part of the American shale boom.
"Key considerations in our decision to shut down Indian Point ahead of schedule include sustained low current and projected wholesale energy prices that have reduced revenues, as well as increased operating costs," said Bill Mohl, president of Entergy wholesale commodities.
Entergy said it would look for other opportunities for the 1,000 workers employed at Indian Point.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and environmentalists applauded the news since the plant, located within 30 miles of New York, has long been a concern due to safety problems and worries that an accident at the aging facility could affect some 20 million people.
Lower energy prices cited by the article have not been reflected in customer electricity bills. Indian Point supplies 30% of New York's power, so if the post-Indian point power supply drops by the same amount the high prices New Yorkers currently pay per kwh will climb even higher.
Private-Public Partnership
This is what happens when you put a public utility in the hands of private profit-seeking corporations. We all buy electricity and there's only one game in town. Putting public resources in private hands is supposed to cut waste, but all it ends up doing is add a profit motive. Not only that, but the waste from being a public service is still there. Waste was never about who administers the services; waste comes from the must-never-go-away aspect that removes it from the free market. Government contracts, or even worse, government-sponsored monopolies are not a free market.
"Environmentalists"
Any environmentalist who doesn't pursue evidence-based environmental policy(like... say... being broadly anti-nuclear) is sabotaging real progress for a healthy environment for the sake of their own feelings.
I would describe myself as a fairly rabid environmentalist on the basis that there's a lot of shit we can't duplicate or control with our technology that the natural world provides us, and a lot of people, especially people with profit to make, don't respect.
But I'd sooner side with a greedy-ass, uncaring asshole who's pragmatically achieving those aims by running a nuke plant than the people who nominally agree with me and shut it down.
A better answer than taking sides is education, but our society seems remarkably education resistant of late.
1,000 workers?
OK, can anyone fill in the details? How does it take 1000 workers to run Indian Point 1 & 2? I get that it's a 3-shift operation, so what is the breakdown -- 100 in management (keeping normal business hours) and 300 on each shift? What the hell do they all do? Are there tug-o-war crews pulling damping rods in and out of the core to regulate the output?
Sorry, I didn't allow for the 50 people that it must take to keep the grass trimmed...(sarcasm).
This size of staffing sounds like so much pork that I can hardly believe it.
