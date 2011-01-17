Stories
GM Announces $250,000 Pledge to Education Nonprofit Girls Who Code

posted by charon on Wednesday January 11, @05:19PM   Printer-friendly
from the I'm-not-moving-to-Detroit dept.
Career & Education

randomerr writes:

General Motors has announced a new partnership with education nonprofit Girls Who Code that's intended to encourage more young women to pursue STEM subjects. The auto manufacturer will offer up a $250,000 grant to help fund after-school STEM clubs in schools, universities, and community centers.

"Becoming an engineer paved the way for my career," said GM CEO Mary Barra in a statement posted to the company's website. "It's one of the reasons I am passionate about promoting STEM education to students everywhere. Partnering with Girls Who Code is one more step in GM's commitment to inspiring and growing diverse future leaders."

[...] GM and Girls Who Code are pursuing this collaboration is [sic] response to the decreasing proportion of women in jobs related to computing, even as the field continues to grow. In 1995, 37 percent of the computing workforce was comprised of women, but today that has shrunk to 24 percent.

  • Blatant Sexism (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @05:26PM (#452568)

    How can this even be?

  • Let me correct that for you (Score:3, Insightful)

    by cubancigar11 (330) on Wednesday January 11, @05:32PM (#452571) Homepage Journal

    "Being a woman paved the way for my career."

    This is why diversity promotions suck. You promote one person on diversity basis and he or she will ensure everyone under him or her knows that diversity is the non-negotiable.

    In a time where women are preferred 200% in STEM over men, men are dropping out in large numbers out of colleges, men are doing worse in schools, who exactly is this going to help and how is it going to fight gender equality.

    • Re:Let me correct that for you (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Grishnakh (2831) on Wednesday January 11, @05:52PM (#452582)

      In a time where women are preferred 200% in STEM over men, men are dropping out in large numbers out of colleges, men are doing worse in schools, who exactly is this going to help and how is it going to fight gender equality.

      What's really bad is that companies in America are constantly whining that they can't find enough qualified STEM workers. So instead of getting training/education for the people who are actually interested but can't afford it (because there's no scholarships for them), they keep pursuing the people who already DO have lots of scholarships available, but just aren't interested in those fields.

      On top of it all, they do everything they can to make these careers miserable, such as pushing "open plan" office arrangements for careers that require quiet and concentration. This just makes people like me trash the profession any time some kid or his parent asks about it, pushing more young people away from it. My standard advice for smart kids is to go into medicine somewhere; I wish I had gone that route.

  • The true amount... (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 11, @06:11PM (#452597)

    after administrative fees and other perks... $27.95.