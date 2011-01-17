Stories
The Science of Westworld

posted by charon on Wednesday January 11, @07:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the here-be-spoilers dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Artificial intelligence made enormous strides in 2016, so it is fitting that one of the year's hit TV shows was an exploration of what it means for machines to gain consciousness. But how close are we to building the brains of Westworld's hosts for real? I'm going to look at some recent AI research papers and show that the hosts aren't quite as futuristic as you might think.

This long article discusses how plausible the robots in the show are, touching on neural networks, image compression, memory, and unintended emergent goals of AI systems. Well worth a read, even if you have not seen the show (contains spoilers).

