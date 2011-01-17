from the bone-chilling dept.
At least 10 people died of cold in Poland. Night temperatures in Russia plunged to minus 30C.
Normally milder Greece has witnessed temperatures of minus 15C in the north where an Afghan migrant died of cold last week and roads were closed.
In Athens, the temperature failed to rise above 0C and several of the islands were covered in snow.
BBC Weather report about why the cold is so intense.
The extreme winter weather that has gripped Europe in the past days has caused more than a dozen deaths, left villages cut off, caused power and water outages, frozen rivers and lakes, grounded flights and led to road accidents. Serbia's authorities on Sunday banned river traffic on its stretch of the Danube — one of Europe's main rivers — because of ice and strong wind.
[...] In Italy, eight deaths were blamed on the cold, including a man who died in the basement of an unused building in Milan, and another one on a street flanking Florence's Arno River. [Pope] Francis asked God to "warm our hearts so we'll help" the homeless.
Winter-chan doing what the EU leaders refuse to do (Score:0)
Freeze the invaders so they'll flee back to their just deserts or turn into kebabsicles.
Reply to This
Exactly as predicted (Score:0)
Scientists predicted the climate will change. Even though some people try to deny it, here it is.
Reply to This