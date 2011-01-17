New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for example, has just called on the Long Island Power Authority to approve a 90 megawatt offshore wind project 30 miles southeast of Montauk (out of sight of the Long Island beachfront), and he's also proposing a commitment to an impressive 2.4 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. As reported previously, a separate 800 megawatt offshore wind plant is due to be developed 17 miles south of the Rockaway Peninsular, and Norwegian oil giant Statoil recently shifted its investments from tar sands in order to win the auction to lease it for development.

All of this and more will be part of Governor Cuomo's push for an Offshore Wind Master Plan, which is slated to be completed by 2030 at the latest. Of course, there's a large elephant in the room in terms of the famously wind-skeptic (hostile?) President Elect Donald Trump, but Governor Cuomo's announcement suggests that states will continue to push things forward even if the federal government doesn't.