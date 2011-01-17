Stories
Flying River Taxis Eye Customers From the Seine to San Francisco

Phoenix666 writes:

The egg-shaped flying river taxi is gaining support, as SeaBubbles seeks to close its third funding round in under a year and aims to firm up interest from potential customers, including the city of Paris and companies in the San Francisco Bay.

To build the first battery-powered bubble-shaped ships that hover a few inches above the water and transport as many as six people at a time, founders Alain Thebault and Anders Bringdal last month raised 3.45 million euros ($3.6 million) from French insurer Maif and venture-capital fund Partech Ventures. 

[...] The river taxis rely on reducing the amount of drag on the water, thanks to a similar technique to the one that propelled Thebault and Bringdal's record-setting Hydroptere sailboat in the air.

The water taxis are mini-hydrofoils, which work great when the water is calm.

