New York State: Salary Histories No Longer Required From Gov't Job Seekers

Thursday January 12
When applicants apply for a job with the New York State government, they will no longer have to worry about handing over a salary history.

As part of a slate of proposals in his State of the State address on [January 9], Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced he is issuing an executive order [PDF] that bans state entities from asking applicants for their salary histories or from evaluating candidates based on what they were paid in the past. Prospective employees can only be asked to provide the information after getting a job offer with compensation.

