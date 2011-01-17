from the the-future-is-complete dept.
Over the next four weeks, BBC News will be offering a snapshot of the day in the life of a city - looking at how technology is transforming our urban landscapes, now and in the future.
Their first snapshot? What it will be like to commute by jetpack.
We start as urban dwellers around the world begin the day - with the morning commute. In the future, that may mean hailing a jetpack.
"Jetpacks will be part of future cities," Peter Coker, vice-president of innovation at KuangChi Science, Martin Aircraft Company's major Chinese shareholder.
"I see it as being the Uber of the sky."
Martin Aircraft Company, based in New Zealand, already has a working prototype that can fly at 2,800ft (850m) at 45km/h (27mph) for 28 minutes.
And Mr Coker says commuters will be able to hail an unmanned jetpack via a smartphone app.
Futurism is always fun. How would you prefer to get to work, by jetpack, Hyperloop, or VR?
Other peoples jetpacks (Score:2)
If you thought other people where shitty drivers just imagine them one jetpacks ... in an urban environment. People smashing into houses, power lines, other people on jetpacks, jetpacks running out of power and people plummeting to the ground ...
