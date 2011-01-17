1. This act shall be known and may be cited as the "New Jersey Open Data Initiative."

2. The Legislature finds and declares:

a. In recent years, the idea that certain data should be freely available to everyone to use and republish as they wish, without restrictions from copyright, patents, or other mechanisms of control, has become prevalent;

b. This concept, which is generally referred to as open data, applies to data generated by government departments and agencies, some of which may already be public and available electronically;

c. It is in the interest of this State to increase public awareness and access to data and information created by and available from State departments and agencies, enhance government transparency and accountability, encourage public engagement, and stimulate innovation with the development of new analyses or applications based on the unique data provided by the State;

d. A significant benefit of open data is that it can spur economic development, as it enables private–sector companies to build upon such data to produce innovative and creative items and services that benefit society;

e. The intent of this act is to require the State to conduct a multi-year, multi-phased open data initiative program;

f. The intention is not to impede or delay the ongoing efforts of State government to move data online, nor to limit or expand a person's ability to access a public record; and

g. This act would protect the State from any liability for making open data available to the public, except in the case of gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, or intentional misconduct.