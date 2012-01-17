from the try-the-game-of-life dept.
AI's have beaten the best human players in chess, go, and now poker.
In a landmark achievement for artificial intelligence, a poker bot developed by researchers in Canada and the Czech Republic has defeated several professional players in one-on-one games of no-limit Texas hold'em poker.
Perhaps most interestingly, the academics behind the work say their program overcame its human opponents by using an approximation approach that they compare to "gut feeling."
"If correct, this is indeed a significant advance in game-playing AI," says Michael Wellman, a professor at the University of Michigan who specializes in game theory and AI. "First, it achieves a major milestone (beating poker professionals) in a game of prominent interest. Second, it brings together several novel ideas, which together support an exciting approach for imperfect-information games."
Source: Poker Is the Latest Game to Fold Against Artificial Intelligence
Is there anything at which AI's won't soon be able to beat humans?
Strong AI (Score:0)
Wrong question to ask here (Score:2)
>Is there anything at which AI's won't soon be able to beat humans?
Why yes. Global Thermonuclear War, of course. The only way to win is not to play.
