Amazon has announced that it will create 100,000 new full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, mostly in warehouses (fulfillment centers) and call centers. Many of the jobs will be added in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, among other states:

Amazon has quickly ramped up its workforce over the last few years, as it pushes to open up more fulfillment centers to get packages out to its customers more quickly. In 2011, Amazon had 30,000 full-time employees in the U.S. At the end of last year, it employed 180,000 people. [...] Amazon has seen "tremendous" demand for their retail service as well as a fast-growing cloud business, says Edward Jones analyst Josh Olson on why Amazon is hungry for more workers. Amazon is increasingly emphasizing convenience of its retail service, such as Same-Day Delivery options, as its edge on pricing dulls with the introduction of state sales taxes.

President-elect Trump's incoming press secretary Sean Spicer helped his boss to take credit for the news:

"The president-elect met with heads of several of the tech companies and urged them to keep their jobs and production inside the United States," spokesman Sean Spicer said in his opening remarks in a press call on Thursday.

