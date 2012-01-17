from the 8-is-enough dept.
Some of Intel's cheapest dual-core CPUs will now have four threads enabled rather than just two, in what may be a move to compete with AMD's upcoming Ryzen CPUs, which all have two threads per core:
The Pentium series traditionally consists of low-power, dual-core offerings with no [Hyper-Threading (HT)]. Pentiums serve as the low-end alternative to the i3 series, which features dual-core offerings with HT enabled. The addition of HT to the Pentium series expands its range, but there are still a few key differentiators compared to the i3 series.
[...] The HT-enabled Pentiums create a challenge to AMD's line of low-end processors, and of course, some will speculate that it appears that Intel is bolstering its low-end products in the face of AMD's pending Ryzen onslaught. In either case, the HT-powered Pentiums add a welcome new wrinkle to the low end. The processors are listed on Intel's ARK but are currently available only for preorder.
AMD has released more details about its upcoming desktop CPUs:
For starters, it's no longer referred to by the architectural code-name "Zen," or by the desktop-specific implementation "Summit Ridge." Instead, you'll see those first CPUs show up on store shelves under the "Ryzen" brand. (As in, the company's CPU portfolio is reborn, or risen. Think of that what you will. [However, it is pronounced "Rye-zen".]) For now, it's distinct from the FX moniker, which just doesn't have the enthusiast cachet it did 13 years ago.
- "Pure Power", which monitors temperature, speed, voltage, and power consumption in real time
- Clock speeds that can be adjusted by 25 MHz steps, rather than the typical 100 MHz increments of previous chips
- "Extended Frequency Range", an automated system for overclocking when cooling is sufficient
- A "true artificial network" for preloading instructions and prefetching data
AMD's Ryzen desktop chips are said to be on par with Intel's extreme/enthusiast chips such as the i7-6900K, for around half the price. The release date is still Q1 2017.
