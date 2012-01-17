from the buy-gold-now!-call:-555-SOYLENT dept.
The People's Bank of China started spot checks on major Bitcoin exchanges starting a dip in the digital currency value for fears of a crackdown. China's central bank inspections of BTCC, Huobi, and OKCoin were conducted to find any potential regulatory breach. The news caused at least a 12 percent dip in the price of Bitcoin against the US dollar. Bitcoin was trading around $910 early-Wednesday and by late-Thursday.was down to $759.
In a separate announcement, its Shanghai unit said its officers visited BTCC to check on the exchange's operations and assess if it functioned within regulatory policies on financing, forex business, and anti-money laundering, among others.
Bitcoin's value last year climbed 125 percent, becoming the best-performing currency globally against other currencies issued by central banks.
What does this volatility say about the currency? (Score:0)
If you get large and sudden drops in the value of the currency whenever it is put under real scrutiny, does that say about the stability of the currency? Or, is that more a commentary on the types of people who hold that currency?
Reply to This