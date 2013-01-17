from the lawyers-with-new-audis dept.
A day after the Justice Department reached a settlement with Volkswagen, another automaker has been accused of using software to cheat U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions testing:
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today issued a notice of violation to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC (collectively FCA) for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act for installing and failing to disclose engine management software in light-duty model year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0 liter diesel engines sold in the United States. The undisclosed software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the vehicles. The allegations cover roughly 104,000 vehicles. EPA is working in coordination with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which has also issued a notice of violation to FCA. EPA and CARB have both initiated investigations based on FCA's alleged actions.
"Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle's engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution in the air we breathe," said Cynthia Giles, Assistant Administrator for EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. "We continue to investigate the nature and impact of these devices. All automakers must play by the same rules, and we will continue to hold companies accountable that gain an unfair and illegal competitive advantage."
"Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught," said CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols. "CARB and U.S. EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration."
Also at Reuters and Ars Technica.
The DoJ has reached an agreement with Volkswagen. Meanwhile, additional Volkswagen executives and employees have been indicted but not arrested, as they are believed to be in Germany:
Volkswagen AG (VW) has agreed to plead guilty to three criminal felony counts and pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty as a result of the company's long-running scheme to sell approximately 590,000 diesel vehicles in the U.S. by using a defeat device to cheat on emissions tests mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and lying and obstructing justice to further the scheme, the Justice Department announced today.
In separate civil resolutions of environmental, customs and financial claims, VW has agreed to pay $1.5 billion. This includes EPA's claim for civil penalties against VW in connection with VW's importation and sale of these cars, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claims for customs fraud. In addition, the EPA agreement requires injunctive relief to prevent future violations. The agreements also resolve alleged violations of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
[...] In addition, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Michigan returned an indictment today charging six VW executives and employees for their roles in the nearly 10-year conspiracy. Heinz-Jakob Neusser, 56; Jens Hadler, 50; Richard Dorenkamp, 68; Bernd Gottweis, 69; Oliver Schmidt, 48; and Jürgen Peter, 59, all of Germany, are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, defraud VW's U.S. customers and violate the Clean Air Act by making false representations to regulators and the public about the ability of VW's supposedly "clean diesel" vehicles to comply with U.S. emissions requirements. The indictment also charges Dorenkamp, Neusser, Schmidt and Peter with Clean Air Act violations and charges Neusser, Gottweis, Schmidt and Peter with wire fraud counts. This case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox of the Eastern District of Michigan.
Previously: FBI Arrests Volkswagen Executive for Role in Emissions Conspiracy
A Volkswagen executive has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government just days ahead of a likely settlement between Volkswagen and the Justice Department:
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen executive who faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two people with knowledge of the arrest said on Sunday, marking an escalation of the criminal investigation into the automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. Oliver Schmidt, who led Volkswagen's regulatory compliance office in the United States from 2014 to March 2015, was arrested on Saturday by investigators in Florida and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Detroit, said the two people, a law enforcement official and someone familiar with the case.
After a study by West Virginia University first raised questions over Volkswagen's diesel motors in early 2014, Mr. Schmidt played a central role in trying to convince regulators that excess emissions were caused by technical problems rather than by deliberate cheating. Much of the data presented to regulators was fabricated, officials of the California Air Resources Board have said. Mr. Schmidt continued to represent Volkswagen after the company admitted in September that cars were programmed to dupe regulators. He appeared before a committee of the British Parliament in January, telling legislators that Volkswagen's behavior was not illegal in Europe.
Meanwhile, UK VW owners have filed a class action against the company, seeking at least £3,000 or more per owner.
Oliver Schmidt Faces Life (Score:2)
Arrested Volkswagen Exec Faces a Possible Life Sentence Over Diesel Scandal [roadandtrack.com]
The eleven felonies he's charged with could mean a maximum of 169 years in jail.
Even a plea will result in significant jail time if convicted.
Just one week ... (Score:2)
Like the poor ISPs oppressed by FCC Tom, those brave Job Creators will be freed from excessive EPA oversight next Friday, and finally able to properly self-regulate while the Market decides of their fate.
We can all take a deep breath of relief for that ... right now.
Seriously, don't try the deep breathing thing after next Friday. We've got China and India to catch, make America #1 in smog again.
For a cynical take... (Score:2)
...look at Coyote Blog [coyoteblog.com]. A few quotes to whet your appetite:
"Cheating incidents all demonstrated that automakers had hit a wall on diesel emissions compliance -- the regulations had gone beyond what automakers could comply with..."
"More importantly, the regulators KNEW it. ...many regulations were impossible to comply with and so 'compliance trump cards' were built into the system."
"There's been a fuel computer "test mode" for emissions testing in every GM car since... whenever. Also, often the makers have gotten away with "fleet standards" where the MPG / emissions criteria are spread across the 'fleet.'"
"Gee, I wonder if state-ownership of GM has been a factor in sudden acceleration / emissions prosecutions?"
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
