Announcing Remacs: Porting Emacs to Rust

Friday January 13, @07:34PM
I am delighted to announce Remacs, a project to port Emacs to Rust!

Emacs, at its heart, is a lisp interpreter written in C. In Remacs, we're replacing this C code with Rust, and all the elisp you know and love will just work.

If you've ever fancied contributing to core Emacs, this is a great opportunity to learn the internals. There's tons of low hanging fruit, we have a list of good first bugs and even a walkthrough of writing your first elisp function using Rust.

Rust is perfect for this because we can port incrementally. If you want to replace the entire regular expression engine, you can do that. If you just want to replace this function here, you can do that and the C code won't even notice. You will have a full-blown Emacs every step of the way.

[...] Remacs is based on Emacs 25.2. We've got enough type definitions that you can write interesting built-in functions, but the project is still at a very early stage. Using these, we've got a few built-in elisp functions written entirely in Rust: some arithmetic, some type checks, and even some basic list functionality.

I'll stick to MrPlow for now, thanks. He's Rust enough for me until his code stops looking like a noob wrote it.

Source: http://www.wilfred.me.uk/blog/2017/01/11/announcing-remacs-porting-emacs-to-rust/

  • Rust? Hahaha (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 13, @07:38PM (#453420)

    Lame. If it's not rewritten in node.js it's just not cool enough.

  • nemacs (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 13, @07:45PM (#453425)

    nemacs = emacs ported to /dev/null

    • Re:nemacs by Anonymous Coward (Score:1) Friday January 13, @07:52PM

  • Why? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 13, @08:15PM (#453439)

    Only question: why? Just for fun? Promotion of Rust?

    • Re:Why? by Anonymous Coward (Score:3) Friday January 13, @08:19PM
    • Re:Why? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Friday January 13, @08:37PM
    • Re:Why? by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Friday January 13, @08:41PM