The Pentagon could be poised for a rapid about-face under the Trump administration, with the Obama administration's push for social reform surrendering to what could be an old-school emphasis on combat readiness and the spirit of the United States military, experts told FoxNews.com.
Under President Obama, the military sought to integrate transgender persons into the ranks, allow women into special operations forces and purge the nomenclature of gender-specific words, adopting what some critics say was a "politically correct" liberal agenda. That's a contrast to the traditional U.S. military approach.
In addition, some Navy ships have been named for civil rights activists. And while the Obama administration has taken an inclusive approach on some issues, it has also worked to minimize expressions of Christianity in the ranks. For example, several officers have been disciplined for displaying Bibles or gospel verses in their quarters.
Veterans and military experts told FoxNews.com that, while some of Obama's civil rights advancements may be locked in, neither Trump nor his choice for secretary of defense, Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, are likely to make social experimentation a priority.
Now we can be REAL MEN again!!! (Score:4, Informative)
This story submission is just A LITTLE BIT right wing.
Fox News: the original fake news (Score:2, Insightful)
"Several officers have been disciplined for displaying Bibles or gospel verses in their quarters"
Disciplined for religious material in their own quarters? Hardly likely.
This is more claptrap trying to support the "persecuted Christians" meme that the religious right loves to spread.
military - what else needs to be said? (Score:3, Insightful)
The military is trained to kill people, to break and destroy stuff, and to enforce government's will on people around the world.
We aren't generally "socially acceptable" people. Military men and women aren't always included in social functions, in Hollyweird, or the state or city governments around the country. I invite all to read some Rudyard Kipling, maybe starting with 'Tommy'.
You - the great plural "you" including all of society - don't like the military very much. You use us, you abuse us, you blame us for your own failures.
The military IS NOT the place to play experimental social games.
Good military officers have been cashiered by the Obama administration, because they wouldn't sign on to this whole gay marriage bullshit. Any wise leader would have accepted that his military commanders just STFU and don't sound off on issues they disagree with. But, instead, good officers have been thrown out of the military because they couldn't give vocal, enthusiastic support to an inane policy. Worse, a policy that has no real military application.
There has been pressure on the Marine Corps, to commission some female combat officers. To date, no females have met the physical requirements to become combat officers. It will happen, sooner or later. But, there shouldn't be pressure on military officers to sign off on a female officer - or a black officer - or a white officer - or whatever. Officers need to meet requirements, if they can't meet the requirements, then they can't be officers. Simple as that.
Gender confused people like Bradley Manning seem to believe that the military owes them gender reassignment surgeries and treatments. Well - Mannin, a dishonored, convicted traitor, foregoes anything the military DID owe him. But, the military does NOT owe people whatever elective surgeries they might choose to have. The military has it's MEDICAL CORPS, it has no elective procedure corps.
Whatever else you may believe that O'Bummer has done right, or done wrong, he has done this nation a disservice by trying to force the military to change so drastically, so quickly.
Any military that loses it's customs and traditions, has lost it's bearings. A military with no bearings is no military at all. Eight more years of Obama policies may well have destroyed our military.
I don't really expect the average civilian to understand all of that. It may well be gibberish to most of you here. But, that doesn't change the facts.
The military is not, can not be, a social experimentation playground.
civilians need to make their experiments work out here in the civilian world, and only after their policies are PROVEN to work, should they ASK the military if those same policies might work in a military environment.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
weird battleship names (Score:2)
Not that I totally agree with anyone involved with how the military is run for the most part, but naming battleships after civil rights activists sounds kind of terrible. Battleships are not known for their fairness or courageous nonviolent resistance or what have you.
I looked a couple of the names up -
Lucy Stone
Sojourner Truth
Earl Warren
John Lewis
I kind of get some of this (Lucy Stone would maybe have liked women in combat roles in the military, at least, not sure if she'd have liked having a battleship named after her..) but I still think those are some weirdly named battleships ... also isn't John Lewis still alive?
Granted if they let me name them they'd have some potentially stranger Iain Banks inspired names.
