How to Secure MongoDB

posted by cmn32480 on Friday January 13, @10:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the mongo-like-candy dept.
Code

Phoenix666 writes:

The rise in ransomware attacks on MongoDB installations prompted the database maker last week to issue advice on how to avoid being victimized.

As of Sunday, security researcher and Microsoft developer Niall Merrigan identified more than 27,000 MongoDB databases seized by ransomware. By Tuesday afternoon Pacific Time, an online spreadsheet maintained by Merrigan and fellow security researcher Victor Gevers listed 32,643 victims.

The attacks involve hackers who copy data from insecure databases, delete the original, and ask for a ransom of a few hundred dollars worth of Bitcoin to return the stolen data back to the owner.

MongoDB, like other NoSQL databases, has suffered from security shortcomings for years. Trustwave called out MongoDB in 2013. Security researcher John Matherly did so again in 2015.

Where MySQL, PostgreSQL, and other relational databases tend to default to local installation and some form of authorization, MongoDB databases are exposed to the internet by default, and don't require credentials immediately by default.

MongoDB's security checklist is here. The company has stated it is the user's responsibility to make these changes to the default configuration.

  • Well, fuck you then (Score:4, Insightful)

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 13, @11:04PM (#453554)

    The company has stated it is the user's responsibility to make these changes to the default configuration.

    That's the exact wrong attitude. It's THEIR responsibility to ensure that a default installation barely works, if at all, and that random passwords are generated immediately.

    I like the approach of OpenBSD, which aims to create a secure default installation that is usually broken until you go through provisioning fully. The provisioning process for PostgreSQL for example automatically creates credentials, isolates the directories, and restricts traffic to authorized traffic only.

    However, I'm sure that doesn't work for "script kiddies" that can't do a damn thing without a Cpanel/Plesk extension. Unless it works out of the box, they can't get it to work period.

    I read that as ~36k people have no fucking clue how to sysadmin their own infrastructure, or that is even needed in the first place.