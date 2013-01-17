Stories
Trump's Cyber-Guru Giuliani Runs Ancient 'Easily Hackable Website'

posted by n1 on Saturday January 14, @11:15AM
from the new-wordpress-site-will-be-up-tomorrow dept.
US president-elect Donald Trump's freshly minted cyber-tsar Rudy Giuliani runs a website with a content management system years out of date and potentially utterly hackable.

Former New York City mayor and Donald loyalist Giuliani was [...] unveiled by Trump's transition team as the future president's cybersecurity adviser – meaning Giuliani will play a crucial role in the defense of America's computer infrastructure.

Giulianisecurity.com, the website for the ex-mayor's eponymous infosec consultancy firm, is powered by a roughly five-year-old build of Joomla! that is packed with vulnerabilities. Some of those bugs can be potentially exploited by miscreants using basic SQL injection techniques to compromise the server.

This seemingly insecure system also has a surprising number of network ports open – from MySQL and anonymous LDAP to a very out-of-date OpenSSH 4.7 that was released in 2007.

[Editor's note: The website in question appears to have been taken down after this story went public.]

Source: The Register

