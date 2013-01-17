from the your-name-is-on-a-list dept.
It's no pardon, but it will do:
President Obama has put Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material, on his short list for a possible commutation, a Justice Department source told NBC News. A decision could come [...] for Manning, who has tried to commit suicide twice this year and went on a hunger strike in a bid for gender reassignment surgery.
"I have more hope right now than I have the entire time since she was sentenced," Manning's aunt, Deborah Manning, told NBC News.
[...] Manning's supporters believe the harshness of the sentence can be traced to another leaker; the scandal around former NSA contractor Edward Snowden was erupting around the same time. "I really believe the judge felt she needed to send some sort of message," the aunt said. "I think in a way she was a scapegoat for Edward Snowden." Snowden, who has asked Obama for clemency, tweeted his support of Manning shortly after NBC News' report about the commutation decision aired on TODAY on Wednesday morning.
Four former and current Army intelligence officers told NBC News the documents leaked by Manning pale in significance to highly classified top secret material released by Snowden. The officers, who would not allow their names to be used, said the Manning sentence seems excessive.
Also at The Hill.
Time magazine adds:
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the U.S. if President Obama grants whistle-blower Chelsea Manning clemency before his term ends on Jan. 20, the organization has said.
In a tweet posted on the group's official account Thursday, WikiLeaks said Assange would not oppose extradition to the U.S. "despite [the] clear unconstitutionality" of any potential criminal complaints that the Justice Department may have against the whistle-blower website, if U.S. Army private Manning is released.
Assange Ego (Score:0)
Assange is being a total dick. He's using Manning's plight for his own PR purposes.
Reminding the public about wikileaks' connection to Manning will knee-cap support for this pardon among democrats. Whatever the reality is regarding wikileaks' effect on the election, a lot of a democrats who would ordinarily be highly supportive of pardoning Manning loathe wikileaks right now. Emphasizing the connection between Manning and wikileaks will only weaken their support for Manning. Its not like the new-found love of some republicans for wikileaks is going to transfer to Manning either, they hate her because she's a 'traitor' and trans - basically a republican twofer of pure evil, just ask derpaway1965,
So, once again Assange is willing to harm others who are at least nominally allies for his own purposes. Maybe he's always been an asshole, or maybe all those years stuck in that embassy have just brought out the worst in him. But this stunt and his use of a reward to imply that a staffer's murder was connected to the DNC email leaks are the kind of thing that corrode his cred as being an honest broker and make him look a lot more like just another self-serving douche.
Reply to This
Re:Nigga In Cheef fo 1 mo week nigga! (Score:0, Troll)
You can bet your pasty White ass that Obeezy will try to stir up catagory-5 chimpouts before he leaves, and he's gonna start by freeing infamous cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal and running guns to the Black Panthers.
Reply to This
Parent