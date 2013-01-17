Stories
Woman Killed by a Superbug Resistant to Every Available Antibiotic

posted by charon on Sunday January 15, @01:53AM   Printer-friendly
from the bleach-doesn't-count dept.
AnonTechie writes:

If it sometimes seems like the idea of antibiotic resistance, though unsettling, is more theoretical than real, please read on.

Public health officials from Nevada are reporting on a case of a woman who died in Reno in September from an incurable infection. Testing showed the superbug that had spread throughout her system could fend off 26 different antibiotics.

"It was tested against everything that's available in the United States ... and was not effective," said Dr. Alexander Kallen, a medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's division of health care quality promotion. Although this isn't the first time someone in the US has been infected with pan-resistant bacteria, at this point, it is not common. It is, however, alarming.

[Source]: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/woman-killed-by-a-superbug-resistant-to-every-available-antibiotic/

[Journal Ref.]: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/wr/mm6601a7.htm

  • Only a matter of time (Score:1)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Sunday January 15, @02:17AM (#453982)

    It's only a matter of time before this becomes more common in the United States. People bitch about folks that don't finish their antibiotics once they feel better, but the problem has only gotten worse over the last 50+ years.
    The abuse of antibiotics continues unabated. I've not seen any serious efforts at slowing down the use of antibiotics in farming, nor strong demands from consumer for antibiotics-free meat. The only options I see left are strong interference from the government or health-care providers. Clearly the farming industry and individuals aren't going to change any time soon.

  • Sux2bu (Score:2)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday January 15, @02:31AM (#453985)

    When the superbug hangs upside down and tries to kiss you on the lips, but you refuse, well, sorry bout that. He's kind of a vindictive bastard under all that cool hero stuff.