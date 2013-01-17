from the bleach-doesn't-count dept.
If it sometimes seems like the idea of antibiotic resistance, though unsettling, is more theoretical than real, please read on.
Public health officials from Nevada are reporting on a case of a woman who died in Reno in September from an incurable infection. Testing showed the superbug that had spread throughout her system could fend off 26 different antibiotics.
"It was tested against everything that's available in the United States ... and was not effective," said Dr. Alexander Kallen, a medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's division of health care quality promotion. Although this isn't the first time someone in the US has been infected with pan-resistant bacteria, at this point, it is not common. It is, however, alarming.
[Source]: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/woman-killed-by-a-superbug-resistant-to-every-available-antibiotic/
[Journal Ref.]: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/wr/mm6601a7.htm
Only a matter of time (Score:1)
It's only a matter of time before this becomes more common in the United States. People bitch about folks that don't finish their antibiotics once they feel better, but the problem has only gotten worse over the last 50+ years.
The abuse of antibiotics continues unabated. I've not seen any serious efforts at slowing down the use of antibiotics in farming, nor strong demands from consumer for antibiotics-free meat. The only options I see left are strong interference from the government or health-care providers. Clearly the farming industry and individuals aren't going to change any time soon.
Sux2bu (Score:2)
