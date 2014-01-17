from the sounds-fishy dept.
The BBC reports:
Plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay have been backed by a government-commissioned review.
Charles Hendry's independent report into the technology's viability said it would make a "strong contribution" to the UK's energy supply.
He said it was cost effective and would bring "significant economic opportunity".
The UK government still needs to agree on a deal and a marine licence would also need to be approved.
Mr Hendry said moving ahead with a pathfinder lagoon off the Swansea coast should be seen as a "no regrets" policy.
There are hopes of developing a network of larger lagoons around the UK coast, harnessing power from the ebb and flow of the sea's tides.
Tidal power sounds promising on paper, but does it still make sense in an era when the cost of solar and wind are dropping quickly?
