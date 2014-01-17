For the past few years, anyone who owned a Tesla could charge it up at one of the company’s Supercharging stations free of charge.

But as we’ve known for a few months now, this all-you-can-eat setup is being phased out. While existing owners will still get to charge up for free, anyone who orders a Tesla after January 15th would get around 1,000 miles worth of charging credit each year then pay for anything beyond that.

But how much would they pay, exactly?

Turns out there’s not any single answer to that question — due to variations in regulations around the world, the pricing varies a bit depending on where you are.

Tesla started outlining how it works in a blog post tonight: