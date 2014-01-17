17/01/14/0711243 story
posted by martyb on Sunday January 15, @03:42PM
from the charging-new-owners dept.
from the charging-new-owners dept.
The free ride is over:
For the past few years, anyone who owned a Tesla could charge it up at one of the company’s Supercharging stations free of charge.
But as we’ve known for a few months now, this all-you-can-eat setup is being phased out. While existing owners will still get to charge up for free, anyone who orders a Tesla after January 15th would get around 1,000 miles worth of charging credit each year then pay for anything beyond that.
But how much would they pay, exactly?
Turns out there’s not any single answer to that question — due to variations in regulations around the world, the pricing varies a bit depending on where you are.
Tesla started outlining how it works in a blog post tonight:
- In most of the world, Tesla owners will pay per kWh — that is, you’ll be charged for the actual amount of electricity you receive.
- In select places, however, Tesla will be required (by local regulations) to charge per-minute at the charging station. It’s a bit less accurate, but Tesla says they [are] going to work with regulators in these regions; it’s also a good bit more complicated, with two different charging tiers based on how charged your battery is or whether or not yours is the only Tesla at the charging station.
- In North America, you’ll pay the same price to charge up throughout any given state or province.
- Outside of North America, pricing is set on a country-by-country basis.
Tesla Details How It’ll Charge New Owners to Use Superchargers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
- 2 replies beneath your current threshold.