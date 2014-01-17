Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

3D Fractals Offer Clues to Complex Systems

posted by martyb on Sunday January 15, @09:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the julia-sets++ dept.
Science

hellcat writes:

By folding fractals into 3-D objects, a mathematical duo hopes to gain new insight into simple equations.

Mathematicians are not so different from naturalists. Rather than studying organisms, they study equations and shapes using their own techniques. They twist and stretch mathematical objects, translate them into new mathematical languages, and apply them to new problems. As they find new ways to look at familiar things, the possibilities for insight multiply.

That’s the promise of a new idea from two mathematicians: Laura DeMarco, a professor at Northwestern University, and Kathryn Lindsey, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago. They begin with a plain old polynomial equation, the kind grudgingly familiar to any high school math student: f(x) = x – 1. Instead of graphing it or finding its roots, they take the unprecedented step of transforming it into a 3-D object.

https://www.quantamagazine.org/20170103-fractal-dynamics-from-3d-julia-sets/

Original Submission


«  SK Hynix Announces 8 GB LPDDR4x DRAM Package for Mobile Devices
3D Fractals Offer Clues to Complex Systems | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.