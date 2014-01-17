Once reduced to a population of just a few thousand individuals, the [lesser long-nosed bat] was placed on Mexico's endangered species list in 1994, and on the corresponding American list in 1998. Now, thanks to the efforts of conservationists, including tequila producers, the bat has recovered to an estimated number of 200,000 individuals, prompting the US Fish and Wildlife Service to propose removing it from the endangered species list in 2017.

[...] bat-friendly tequila refers to liquor farmed by companies that allow their blue agave crops to blossom naturally, instead of prematurely harvesting them before their flowers appear. The lesser long-nosed bat is an avid pollinator of night-blooming plants like agave, and colonies swarm out of their roosts at night to forage for nectar. When agaves are given the time to mature and bloom, bat populations noticeably proliferate, in turn making the crops healthier and more diverse.