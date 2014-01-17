17/01/14/1631251 story
from the maybe-you-CAN-take-it-with-you dept.
Kingston has announced the DataTraveler Ultimate GT USB flash drive in two capacities: 1 terabyte and 2 terabytes.
The USB 3.0 Type-A device is fairly bulky at 72mm × 26.94mm × 21mm. It comes with a carrying pouch and a USB extension cable to prevent it from blocking nearby USB ports. The drive has a 5-year warranty. A price for either model isn't mentioned.
Kingston's press release calls it a USB 3.1 Gen 1 device. That's USB Implementers Forum marketing magic at work.
