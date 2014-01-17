17/01/14/232204 story
posted by martyb on Sunday January 15, @03:25AM
from the Up-Up-and-Away...-and-back! dept.
from the Up-Up-and-Away...-and-back! dept.
SpaceX is back in business:
SpaceX returned to flight Saturday after a 4½-month hiatus. The private space exploration company headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9:54 a.m. PT, taking 10 satellites into space for voice and data company Iridium. It marked the company's first launch since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September.
The launch's success Saturday was made even sweeter by a smooth return landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster. It safely returned from space and glided to a landing on a seafaring platform, known as a drone ship.
The hosted launch coverage is available on YouTube.
Also at NPR, Reuters, and NYT.
After Months of Delay Following Explosion, SpaceX Finally Launches More Satellites | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.