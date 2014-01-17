Stories
After Months of Delay Following Explosion, SpaceX Finally Launches More Satellites

posted by martyb on Sunday January 15, @03:25AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

SpaceX is back in business:

SpaceX returned to flight Saturday after a 4½-month hiatus. The private space exploration company headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9:54 a.m. PT, taking 10 satellites into space for voice and data company Iridium. It marked the company's first launch since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September.

The launch's success Saturday was made even sweeter by a smooth return landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster. It safely returned from space and glided to a landing on a seafaring platform, known as a drone ship.

The hosted launch coverage is available on YouTube.

Also at NPR, Reuters, and NYT.

