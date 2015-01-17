Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Researchers Discover How Plants Assemble Tannins

posted by charon on Monday January 16, @02:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the with-electrolytes dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Tannins in plants have health benefits and impact the taste of fruits and drinks like tea and wine. While tannins themselves are well known, no one has ever known how plants actually put them together—until now. A team of researchers from the University of North Texas Department of Biological Sciences just made this major discovery. Now, the research by Chenggang Liu, Xiaoqiang Wang, Vladimir Shulaev and Richard Dixon, recently was featured in the journal, Nature Plants.

"This is one of the most exciting discoveries of my career," says Dixon, Distinguished Research Professor of biology. "I've worked for 35 years on how plants make natural products, and now we've answered a question that has been bothering people for many years."

The researchers studied the gene leucoanthocyanidin reductase, or LAR. Scientists previously thought LAR only helped make the building blocks of tannins, but the UNT research team learned that the gene instead plays an unexpected role in determining how the building blocks of tannins multiply to form long chains. When those building blocks, called epicatechin, are linked in longer chains, they become insoluble, and lose astringency. However, smaller, more soluble tannins can offer humans more health benefits. Understanding how the process works has major scientific implications.

Original Submission


«  Obama Opens NSA's Vast Trove of Warrantless Data to the Entire Intelligence Community
Researchers Discover How Plants Assemble Tannins | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.