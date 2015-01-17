Stories
Nano-Chimneys Can Cool Circuits

posted by charon on Monday January 16, @04:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the needs-a-nano-chimney-sweep dept.
News

"exec" writes:

Rice researchers change graphene to help channel heat away from electronics.

A few nanoscale adjustments may be all that is required to make graphene-nanotube junctions excel at transferring heat, according to Rice University scientists.

The Rice lab of theoretical physicist Boris Yakobson found that putting a cone-like "chimney" between the graphene and nanotube all but eliminates a barrier that blocks heat from escaping.

Heat is transferred through phonons, quasiparticle waves that also transmit sound. The Rice theory offers a strategy to channel damaging heat away from next-generation nano-electronics.

-- submitted from IRC

