In today's fiercely competitive environment for customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, agile and DevOps are driving happier customers and employees. Results from a new CA Technologies global study reveal that advanced users of agile or DevOps realized significant increases of up to 52 percent in customer satisfaction and up to 50 percent in employee productivity.

The results showed a 30 percent advantage in employee recruitment and retention for companies that used agile and DevOps together to improve the working atmosphere for their employees – a huge benefit when you consider the shortage of talent in IT and the costs associated with attracting and retaining the best employees.