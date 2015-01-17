Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

The Rewards of Advanced Agile and DevOps Adoption

posted by charon on Monday January 16, @05:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the bingo! dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

In today's fiercely competitive environment for customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, agile and DevOps are driving happier customers and employees. Results from a new CA Technologies global study reveal that advanced users of agile or DevOps realized significant increases of up to 52 percent in customer satisfaction and up to 50 percent in employee productivity.

The results showed a 30 percent advantage in employee recruitment and retention for companies that used agile and DevOps together to improve the working atmosphere for their employees – a huge benefit when you consider the shortage of talent in IT and the costs associated with attracting and retaining the best employees.

I guess I can't argue against it since I've been doing it nearly everywhere I've worked since the late 90s. Having separate Dev/Ops teams in SMBs [Small and Medium Businesses] is a pretty hard sell.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/01/12/devops-adoption/

Original Submission


«  Nano-Chimneys Can Cool Circuits
The Rewards of Advanced Agile and DevOps Adoption | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Shortage of talent in IT? Really? (Score:2)

    by c0lo (156) on Monday January 16, @06:19PM (#454449)

    You (CA) mean shortage of talent that works for peanuts or on 80h/week (or both), right?

  • First Post (Score:2)

    by Rich (945) on Monday January 16, @06:21PM (#454450)

    - competitive environment - check
    - customer satisfaction - check
    - brand loyalty - check
    - agile - check
    - DevOps - check
    - global study - check
    - employee productivity - check
    - recruitment - check
    - retention - check
    - shortage of talent in IT - check

    BINGO!