Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Eric S. Raymond: The Rust Programming Language Severely Disappoints

posted by janrinok on Monday January 16, @08:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the comparing-tools dept.
Code

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Eric S Raymond, author of "The Cathedral and the Bazaar", blogs via Ibiblio

I wanted to like Rust. I really did. I've been investigating it for months, from the outside, as a C replacement with stronger correctness guarantees that we could use for NTPsec [a hardened implementation of Network Time Protocol].

[...] I was evaluating it in contrast with Go, which I learned in order to evaluate as a C replacement a couple of weeks back.

[...] In practice, I found Rust painful to the point of unusability. The learning curve was far worse than I expected; it took me those four days of struggling with inadequate documentation to write 67 lines of wrapper code for [a simple IRC] server.

Even things that should be dirt-simple, like string concatenation, are unreasonably difficult. The language demands a huge amount of fussy, obscure ritual before you can get anything done.

The contrast with Go is extreme. By four days in of exploring Go, I had mastered most of the language, had a working program and tests, and was adding features to taste.

Have you tried using Rust, Go or any other language that might replace C in the future? What are your experiences?

Original Submission


«  If You Want to Earn More, Work Less
Eric S. Raymond: The Rust Programming Language Severely Disappoints | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Eric S Raymond is too old (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, @08:45PM (#454501)

    Old man disapproves of youth culture. That does it. Shoot ESR in the head. He's finished.

  • C and C++ (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, @08:58PM (#454507)

    What's wrong with C and C++? Oh wait, right... you actually have to *know* what you're doing when using these tools...

    • Re:C and C++ by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Monday January 16, @09:31PM

  • Here goes... (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, @09:04PM (#454510)

    Have you tried using Rust, Go or any other language that might replace C in the future? What are your experiences?

    I tried evaluating Rust shortly before the 1.0 release. Continuous retries over about month failed to produce a successful compilation because either cargo or the deps were always out of sync with the language. For a language about to hit it's first release to have been this unstable and for it to have so many external dependencies... just no!

    Go, I have written a few small things in. It's suitable for application servers and would benefit from a cross platform GUI. The savings in development time are hard to ignore, even if I don't personally agree with some of the language design choices.

  • Oblig. (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, @09:09PM (#454513)

    If I had known about scala I would never have invented go.

  • Nope (Score:2)

    by turgid (4318) on Monday January 16, @09:13PM (#454515) Journal

    I had a quick look at Rust a while ago (very briefly) and the impression I got was that it was designed by and for people who didn't know about Test Driven Development. It seemed unnecessarily complicated. That was a while ago. Maybe I should look at it again?

    --
    Don't let Righty keep you down.