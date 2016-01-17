from the comparing-tools dept.
Eric S Raymond, author of "The Cathedral and the Bazaar", blogs via Ibiblio
I wanted to like Rust. I really did. I've been investigating it for months, from the outside, as a C replacement with stronger correctness guarantees that we could use for NTPsec [a hardened implementation of Network Time Protocol].
[...] I was evaluating it in contrast with Go, which I learned in order to evaluate as a C replacement a couple of weeks back.
[...] In practice, I found Rust painful to the point of unusability. The learning curve was far worse than I expected; it took me those four days of struggling with inadequate documentation to write 67 lines of wrapper code for [a simple IRC] server.
Even things that should be dirt-simple, like string concatenation, are unreasonably difficult. The language demands a huge amount of fussy, obscure ritual before you can get anything done.
The contrast with Go is extreme. By four days in of exploring Go, I had mastered most of the language, had a working program and tests, and was adding features to taste.
Have you tried using Rust, Go or any other language that might replace C in the future? What are your experiences?
C and C++ (Score:0)
What's wrong with C and C++? Oh wait, right... you actually have to *know* what you're doing when using these tools...
Here goes... (Score:1, Interesting)
I tried evaluating Rust shortly before the 1.0 release. Continuous retries over about month failed to produce a successful compilation because either cargo or the deps were always out of sync with the language. For a language about to hit it's first release to have been this unstable and for it to have so many external dependencies... just no!
Go, I have written a few small things in. It's suitable for application servers and would benefit from a cross platform GUI. The savings in development time are hard to ignore, even if I don't personally agree with some of the language design choices.
Oblig. (Score:0)
If I had known about scala I would never have invented go.
Nope (Score:2)
I had a quick look at Rust a while ago (very briefly) and the impression I got was that it was designed by and for people who didn't know about Test Driven Development. It seemed unnecessarily complicated. That was a while ago. Maybe I should look at it again?
