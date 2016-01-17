Stories
The Coming End of the "Carbon Bubble"

posted by janrinok on Monday January 16, @10:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-all-about-the-money dept.
An article in CleanTechnica describes how we are in a carbon bubble. Renewable energy sources are expanding quickly at reduced cost, leading to a likely mass stranding of fossil-fuel related assets as fossil fuels become more expensive than renewable sources of energy.

The current push for natural gas (and with it the related push for hydrogen fuels) is the last gasp of the fossil fuel industry. Hydrogen as a fuel source can only economically be produced from fossil fuels and hence provides no net reduction in carbon emissions, but the fossil fuel lobby are trying to convince people that it is a viable alternative to electric cars.

When the carbon bubble does burst, the impact on asset valuations is likely to be huge, with consequent impact on the larger economy.

Where do you plan to be when the carbon bubble pops?

  • fantasy? (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, @10:27PM (#454565)

    > Where do you plan to be when the carbon bubble pops?

    Ideally I'll be in or just outside a small town with a woodlot (or maybe the climate is such that I can solar heat year round). There will be a nice local farmer's market and I might have a garden & solar green house.

    And when the bubble bursts I'll be on a bicycle and won't even notice.

    • Re:fantasy? by bob_super (Score:2) Monday January 16, @10:47PM

  • 1% here I come! (Score:3, Funny)

    by DeathMonkey (1380) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 16, @10:38PM (#454573) Journal

    With my one whole share of Tesla Motors stock I plan on joining the 1% any minute now!

  • When the bubble pops (Score:2)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 16, @10:54PM (#454581)

    > Where do you plan to be when the carbon bubble pops?

    Assuming I'm still alive...hopefully with those two friends in either the PNW (if we stay here) or in BC working on their farm. City girl or not, I know a good deal of practical stuff, can milk a cow or a goat, and have some carpentry skills--because as we all know lesbians love carpentry, right? =P I'm actually looking forward to this burst, IF I survive it. Big "if."