Good news, employers. Scientists have come up with a urine test that can determine how healthy a person's eating habits are:
A urine test that can reveal how healthy your meals are has been developed by UK scientists. They think it could be used to improve nutritional advice or in weight loss because people are notoriously bad at recording their own eating habits.
The test, detailed in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology [open, DOI: 10.1016/S2213-8587(16)30419-3] [DX], detects chemicals made as food is processed by the body. The research team believe it could be widely available within two years. The urine samples are analysed to determine the structure of the chemicals floating around in it using a technique called a proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. This gives clues to both recent meals and long term dietary habits.
Combine this with mandatory illicit drug testing and the proper healthy living incentives/disincentives structure, and you can optimize the performance of your employees!
optimize the performance of your employees!
"Draw, or DIE"
What employees?
Employees are a waste of money better invested in automation. If you absolutely need some amount of work to be done by people, you farm it out as microwork in the form of captchas on troll forums where people do your work for free while they bitch and moan about how they can't afford to buy food because they can't find work anywhere.
Anecdote
In America such screening could lower the costs of your healthcare as some employers have an agreement with their health insurers. They show up to the place offering screening and the mere act of consenting to it, regardless of how healthy you are, will give you a discount.
Personally I think it's superfluous for all except those who are afraid of needles. Anything a clinician needs to know about you they can see in your bloodstream. Cholesterol, hemoglobin, drugs, even herpes.
