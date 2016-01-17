Stories
Why More and More Countries Are Taking an Interest in Geothermal Energy

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 17, @07:14AM
from the taking-hot-springs-to-the-next-level dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Friday, March 11, 2011, Japan was rocked by the largest earthquake ever to strike its shores. The 9.1 magnitude quake triggered a devastating tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people. It also took out the back-up emergency generators that cooled the reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant complex, causing a series of catastrophic meltdowns.

But amid the chaos, the Yanaizu-Nishiyama geothermal power plant in Fukushima prefecture didn't miss a beat. Along with two more of the nine geothermal power plants in the region, the 65-megawatt facility continued to generate power, even as many other power plants around them failed because of damaged equipment and transmission lines.

[...] In a country as seismically active as Japan, it was a clear signal that geothermal energy was worth investing in.

http://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/1/15/14270240/geothermal-energy

