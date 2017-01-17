17/01/17/0456217 story
from the they've-been-waterboarded-enough dept.
Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the US prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office.
[...] Oman said it accepted the prisoners at Obama's request. It did not name the prisoners.
"To meet a request by the US government to assist in settling the issue of the detainees at Guantanamo, out of consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 people released from that prison arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a temporary residency," a foreign ministry statement said.
19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at Guantanamo Bay were cleared for release just days ago.
What a Shit Show (Score:1, Informative)
Gitmo has been such an stain on America.
It is mostly symbolic - except for the people imprisoned there and their families - and the US has got a lot worse to answer for.
But as symbols go, it is a pretty damn big one. Hard to fix the real problems when we can't even fix the symbols.
Sigh. (Score:2)
"19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at Guantanamo Bay were cleared for release just days ago."
Oh, great, only 36 ongoing major contraventions of the Geneva convention if America were any other country (after the hundreds of historical ones that have already happened since the fight for "freedom").
And they have the cheek to complain about human rights in the far East...
Symbolic of Obama's Entire Presidency (Score:1, Insightful)
I remember after voting for Obama in 2008 proudly watching as one of his very first actions on one of his very first days in office was signing an executive order 13942 [wikipedia.org] closing Guantanamo Bay.
8 years later it's not closed. Oh it was the republicans fault. Let's just ignore the democratic super majority he had for nearly 2 years. Obama has been one of the most disappointing presidents ever and probably played a major role in Trump's election. It sent me from being somebody who at least associated himself with the democrat party to what I'd now call a disaffected liberal leaning more libertarian by the day.
