If you've ever used an embedded Linux development device with wireless networking, you've likely benefited from the work of Marcel Holtmann, the maintainer of the BlueZ Bluetooth daemon since 2004, who spoke at an Embedded Linux Conference Europe panel in October.

In 2007 Holtmann joined Intel's Open Source Technology Center (OTC), where he created ConnMan (Internet connectivity), oFono (cellular telephony), and PACrunner (proxy handling). Over the last year, Holtmann and other OTC developers have been developing a replacement for the wpa_supplicant WiFi daemon called IWD (Internet Wireless Daemon). In the process, they have streamlined the entire Linux communications stack.

"We decided to create a wireless daemon that actually works on IoT devices," said Holtmann in the presentation called "New Wireless Daemon for Linux."

The IWD is now mostly complete, featuring a smaller footprint and more streamlined workflow than wpa_supplicant while adding support for the latest wireless technologies. The daemon was also developed with the help of the OTC's Denis Kenzior, Andrew Zaborowski, Tim Kourt, Rahul Rahul, and Mat Martineau.