If you've ever used an embedded Linux development device with wireless networking, you've likely benefited from the work of Marcel Holtmann, the maintainer of the BlueZ Bluetooth daemon since 2004, who spoke at an Embedded Linux Conference Europe panel in October.
In 2007 Holtmann joined Intel's Open Source Technology Center (OTC), where he created ConnMan (Internet connectivity), oFono (cellular telephony), and PACrunner (proxy handling). Over the last year, Holtmann and other OTC developers have been developing a replacement for the wpa_supplicant WiFi daemon called IWD (Internet Wireless Daemon). In the process, they have streamlined the entire Linux communications stack.
"We decided to create a wireless daemon that actually works on IoT devices," said Holtmann in the presentation called "New Wireless Daemon for Linux."
The IWD is now mostly complete, featuring a smaller footprint and more streamlined workflow than wpa_supplicant while adding support for the latest wireless technologies. The daemon was also developed with the help of the OTC's Denis Kenzior, Andrew Zaborowski, Tim Kourt, Rahul Rahul, and Mat Martineau.
Source: https://www.linux.com/news/event/elce/2017/new-linux-wifi-daemon-streamlines-networking-stack
and I may not be. What they're saying here is that there's an old legacy daemon that was a pile-up of kludges to fix individual changes in wifi specs from the 802.11a era up to the present. And that they've rewritten it to handle all the cases from the ground up?
I do wonder how many builds are going to puke their guts out the first time this new daemon is put over even slightly unusual hardware drivers. My past experience with linux firmware issues says to me "Oh god, so many, you have no idea".
