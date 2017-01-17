An integration of OpenAI's Universe AI platform with GTA 5 has been achieved and open sourced.

This video demonstrates the integration. The window at the top left is what the AI agent is seeing. The window at the bottom left outputs the agent's state. And the main window is just an eye candy rendering with a detached camera. A surprisingly competent sample agent trained using imitation learning over just 600,000 frames (about 21 hours) of the game's AI driving is available. Here is a first person view of the sample agent cruising around. Some major potential here and it's great to see open source software and AI meshing so well.

Videos created by DeepDrive.