An Oxfam report claims that the world's eight richest billionaires control an amount of wealth equivalent to that of the world's 50% poorest people. That's a dramatic decline from the 62 billionaires estimated in the previous year's report:
In a report published to coincide with the start of the week-long World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Oxfam said it was "beyond grotesque" that a handful of rich men headed by the Microsoft founder Bill Gates are worth $426bn (£350bn), equivalent to the wealth of 3.6 billion people.
[...] Oxfam said the world's poorest 50% owned the same in assets as the $426bn owned by a group headed by Gates, Amancio Ortega, the founder of the Spanish fashion chain Zara, and Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway. The others are Carlos Slim Helú: the Mexican telecoms tycoon and owner of conglomerate Grupo Carso; Jeff Bezos: the founder of Amazon; Mark Zuckerberg: the founder of Facebook; Larry Ellison, chief executive of US tech firm Oracle; and Michael Bloomberg; a former mayor of New York and founder and owner of the Bloomberg news and financial information service.
NextBigFuture points out that Oxfam's numbers are skewed by indebtedness.
The Business and Sustainable Development Commission has released a report calling for... sustainable development ahead of the World Economic Forum (from Jan. 17th-20th in Davos, Switzerland):
"Those losing out either economically or environmentally, such as the citizens of smog-choked Asian cities, or socially, through the breakdown of traditional rural communities, are asking whether the costs of our global economy are greater than its benefits," the commission said.
The group's report is a call to action: Corporate leaders must quickly change the way they do business in order to rebuild trust between industry and wider society. Members of the group include Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Mars CEO Grant Reid and Paul Polman, the CEO of Unilever. "We believe radical action is needed," the group said. If businesses need convincing, there's even a monetary incentive: The commission estimates there's $12 trillion to be made in extra growth and savings from sustainable development by 2030. Sectors that could benefit include heath care, clean energy and urban infrastructure.
Tax cuts (Score:0)
Those 54 billionaires slumming it in the bottom 50% need a little love.
Physics (Score:2)
The fundamental problem with asset accumulation is it scales much like physics-intelligence where you can get all the living Nobel prize winners together and they know more physics that the stupidest 4 billion of the population put together.
There's not a damn thing wrong with that.
The problem is we're trying to run a world wide economy, and a couple people hogging all the dough means it doesn't work very well.
As numerous people have discovered over the last century or two, trying to change the rules of asset accumulation hasn't been terribly successful and mostly gets millions of people killed either in the revolution or the famines or the pogroms or the political police or etc. So gonna have to get used to like five people owning all the stuff and all the money and the rest of us need a way to run the world without any of that.
So naturally the plan should be to run the worldwide economy on something other than legacy economic assets like gold or dollars. Whuffie. Or Bitcoin. Or Soylent News Karma.
under the covers (Score:0)
What do those very rich people do with their money... I wonder... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fractional-reserve_banking [wikipedia.org]
Probably not this http://s3.crackedcdn.com/phpimages/article/4/9/9/17499.jpg?v=1 [crackedcdn.com]
It's not in a shoebox under the bed (Score:0)
The problem is that the average prole thinks a billionaire is just the same, only with more stuff in his house, yet this is totally untrue; a billionaire is merely the figurehead of an enormous organization composed of very many people—and he may well have gotten to that position solely through voluntary trade.
A billionaire's wealth is merely a fabricated liquidation of that organization; it's not real. His worth isn't money, but rather deference from the thousands of people who work for him of their own free will, trusting that he will lead them all toward ever more wealth.
What to make of this power? Better in the hands of a billionaire than in the hands of a paper-pushing bureaucrat in government.
