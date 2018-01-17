from the æ-þƿ-is-the-name-of-the-spy-in-my-novel dept.
Along quaint New England streets, you'll probably spot a sign or two declaring itself "Ye Olde Tavern" or "Ye Old Soda Shoppe." But before you adopt a British accent and order a pint of ale inside, there's a bit of history you should know.
Phrases like ye olde are actually just some of the late 19th century's first marketing ploys, meant to evoke a sentimental connection to older times. And ye has its own complicated story—based in the history of the alphabet.
English has always been a living language, changing and evolving with use. But before our modern alphabet was established, the language used many more characters we've since removed from our 26-letter lineup.
The six letters described in the article are: ð, þ, ƿ, ȝ, æ, and œ. Orthographic history is fun!
Thor's Rune (Score:2)
I have an interest in Old English and it's Anglo-Saxon roots, and one of the first things I noticed was the use of þ where middle and modern English have substituted "Y". þ is a character based on the Thuraz rune of the Elder Futhark and the later Anglo-Saxon runes. It is pronounced "th" as in Thuraz, so "þe" becomes "the".
Because Thuraz has the pagan representation of Thunor (the A-S reflex of Thor), this like many linguistic references to pre-Christian religion were purged by the Christian zealots. It's amazing they allowed the week days to retain their references to Woden, Tiw, Thuraz, and Freya.
The evolution of languages is fascinating. It's one of the things that draws me to read Noam Chomsky's older scholarly papers.
Rebirth through key input (Score:1)
What history taketh history can giveth back... at least as a input gesture. By making use of thumb keys and/or typing scripts, it is possible to intuitively use a keyboard layout which assigns "th" to a single key. In fact, I have freed up two keys for this purpose, but rather than any of the other "lost letters" I have found "th" and "in" to be more common digraphs (http://www.math.cornell.edu/~mec/2003-2004/cryptography/subs/digraphs.html)
