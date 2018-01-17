from the she's-not-out-yet dept.
In one of his last moves in office, President Obama has commuted the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army private who leaked a massive trove of military secrets to WikiLeaks.
The former intelligence analyst's prison sentence has been shortened to expire on May 17, 2017, according to a statement from the White House.
Her lawyers at the ACLU expressed relief after the decision, saying that Manning has already served more time behind bars than any other whistleblower in U.S. history, and under difficult conditions.
Also at the BBC and the New York Times.
Previously: Chelsea Manning Reportedly on Obama's Short List for Commutation; Assange Offers Himself in Trade
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
Related Stories
It's no pardon, but it will do:
President Obama has put Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material, on his short list for a possible commutation, a Justice Department source told NBC News. A decision could come [...] for Manning, who has tried to commit suicide twice this year and went on a hunger strike in a bid for gender reassignment surgery.
"I have more hope right now than I have the entire time since she was sentenced," Manning's aunt, Deborah Manning, told NBC News.
[...] Manning's supporters believe the harshness of the sentence can be traced to another leaker; the scandal around former NSA contractor Edward Snowden was erupting around the same time. "I really believe the judge felt she needed to send some sort of message," the aunt said. "I think in a way she was a scapegoat for Edward Snowden." Snowden, who has asked Obama for clemency, tweeted his support of Manning shortly after NBC News' report about the commutation decision aired on TODAY on Wednesday morning.
Four former and current Army intelligence officers told NBC News the documents leaked by Manning pale in significance to highly classified top secret material released by Snowden. The officers, who would not allow their names to be used, said the Manning sentence seems excessive.
Also at The Hill.
Time magazine adds:
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the U.S. if President Obama grants whistle-blower Chelsea Manning clemency before his term ends on Jan. 20, the organization has said.
In a tweet posted on the group's official account Thursday, WikiLeaks said Assange would not oppose extradition to the U.S. "despite [the] clear unconstitutionality" of any potential criminal complaints that the Justice Department may have against the whistle-blower website, if U.S. Army private Manning is released.
Good (Score:1, Insightful)
This is good. Why not give Snowden a full, free, and absolute pardon? And how about not granting the intelligence agencies even more access to our unconstitutionally-collected data before leaving office, you scumbag?
Reply to This
Trumpmeat Sandwich (Score:0)
She's got time for a Trumpmeat Sandwich before she gets out.
Reply to This
Finally Obama does something (Score:2)
Although I haven't followed every step of his 8 years in office, this is the first time I can recall where I thought: Obama did something good.
You encounter a problem. You say "I know, I'll use floating-point numbers!" Now, you have 1.99999999997 problems.
Reply to This
Re:Quick Primer (Score:2, Informative)
Leaking information that gets US soldiers killed
Blaming information for the actions of actual people is just silly. Furthermore, I doubt you can offer concrete evidence that the information actually was used to kill people that doesn't come from untrustworthy sources such as intelligence agencies. Even if you could somehow prove it, the leaks were still justified because they revealed war crimes. If the government doesn't want people leaking potentially important information, it can start by not committing acts evil; then leaks would be unnecessary.
Leaking information that shows how corrupt Democrats are: Treasonous, start World War 3.
There are people who think that both leaks are good, you partisan moron.
Reply to This
Parent
Re:Quick Primer (Score:0)
0 killed, so Chelsea is no hero.
Reply to This
Parent